Reactions Trail As Kenneth Okonkwo Claims That Peter Obi Won More States Than Other Candidates

Nollywood actor and Labour Party Chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, took to his Twitter account to claim that his candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, won more states than other candidates in the recently concluded presidential election.

In his tweet, Kenneth Okonkwo stated that it’s widely known that Peter Obi emerged victorious in more states than any other presidential candidate. He added that Nigerians voted for Peter Obi, and he even mentioned that Nyesom Wike had referred to Peter Obi as the hero of the last Presidential Election.

Part of the tweet reads as follows: “The whole world knows that PeterObi won more states than any other presidential candidate. Nigerians indeed voted for PeterObi.”

The tweet sparked various reactions from Nigerians on various social media platforms.

