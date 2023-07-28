Reactions Trail As Bwala Daniel Condemns Political “Class Repeating” as Repugnant to Natural Justice

Bwala Daniel, a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public, and barrister at Lincolns Inn, London (NP), has made a statement on his official Twitter handle lashing out against the practice of politicians who ascend to higher offices only to return to lower positions, likening it to repeating a class.

The statement released by the Presidential Spokesman to the Atiku Campaign Organization for the 2023 general election read, “A person who was a minister, then became a governor and served for 8 years, AND CHOSE to go back to be a minister (in other words, to repeat a class) is a failure, andhis conduct in the 21st century is REPUGNANT TO NATURAL JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND GOOD CONSCIENCE. It’s like becoming a commissioner, then a governor, and then back to being a commissioner again.

