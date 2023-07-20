Reactions Trail As Bayo Ask Police To Wake Up To Their Duties After Fake News On Ugo’s Resignation

The Vanguard papers on Thursday, July 20, 2023, released a news article on their official website debunking the news that Justice Ugo has resigned as fake. It was reported that “the Court of Appeal debunked the news that a member of the five-member panel that is handling petitions seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu resigned”.

In reaction to the statement of Vanguard, Bayo Onanuga wrote on his official Twitter handle, “We should all be worried by the reckless way some Nigerians are dishing and spreading fake news on social media with impunity”.

The paper Chief Executive and Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Team continued saying, “The Appeal Court and the Supreme Court have just debunked two of such malicious false news stories aimed at destroying our judiciary, all because of politics.

He concluded by saying, “The police should wake up to their duties. Our country has a Cybercrime law that deals with fake news. Let the police implement the law, or else fake news will destroy our country”.

The following are screenshot reactions to Onanuga’s statement.

