Reactions Trail Ango Abdullahi’s Statement That North Is Still Being Owed 4 Years For Presidency

The convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, has said that the North is still owed four years in the number of years they have ruled Nigeria. He said Olusegun Obasanjo ruled the country for eight years, while Goodluck Jonathan ruled for six years, and that makes it a total of 14 years.

He added that the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua ruled for 2 years, and now the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, has done eight years, which makes it ten years. He said this while speaking at the ongoing General Assembly and 10th anniversary Celebration of the Northern Elders Forum which took place in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the people who are saying that the North should not run for the presidency do not have the right to do so, because it is their right to contest the office as many times as possible. He said that the North has given support to leaders from other regions without sentiments.

In the report which was made by Punch, he said – “The Constitution is very clear that I can stand the election twenty times, and I can lose twenty times. But nothing should stop me from contesting elections if I want. Then when you look at it in terms of well, ‘Do me I do you. Rub my back and I rub yours.’ The North has rubbed more backs than its back has been rubbed. Even if you are talking about the years in power from 1999 till date, Obasanjo did eight years; Jonathan six; that is 14. Umaru two, and now Buhari eight years. So I am being owed even in the number of years, four years.”

The statement from Ango Abdullahi has been attracting mixed reactions from members of the public, with some saying that the election should not be about the region the candidates come from, but should be about competence and character.

