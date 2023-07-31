NEWS

Reactions Trail Ajuri’s Statement After BAT Appointed Him As Special Adviser On media & Publicity

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Following the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s special advisor on media and publicity, a number of responses have appeared.

Ajuri responded to the most recent appointment when it leaked online on Monday.

Since taking office on May 29, the president has been working to put together a team that will enable his administration to succeed.

The chief of staff, the SSG, and other key cabinet members have all been selected by the president.

On Monday, he made public the names of a few more cabinet members, and Ajuri Ngelale was one of the winners.

He was one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s spokespeople during the presidential election campaign, it should be noted.

Following the appointment, Ajuri took to social Facebook page to thank the president for thinking highly enough of him to collaborate with him.

Please see his statement below.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Negative Effects Of Drinking Water In The Morning After Waking

28 mins ago

Reactions as Wizkid and Jada P’s second son, AJ turns a year older

39 mins ago

Female Lawyers: Here Are Black and White Outfit Ideas To Try Before Putting on Your Legal Robes

1 hour ago

Okowa Faced Me With A Gun Through His ADC To Stop Me From Participating in the Process—Gbagi

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button