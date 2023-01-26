Reactions Trail Ahmad Bashir’s Tweet As He Shares Pictures Of Mammoth Crowd At Tinubu’s Ogun Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With presidential campaigns now hitting every nook and cranny of Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmad Bashir regarding Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s just-concluded rally in Ogun State.

For those who are not aware, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed the ancient city of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital along with some other party bigwigs to flag off the APC’s presidential, governorship, and senatorial campaigns.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to share aerial pictures of the crowd of supporters that attended the event, Bashir seized the opportunity to take a swipe at opposition parties.

He wrote; “When it’s not like this, then it is not a presidential campaign rally. This is Ogun for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our great party, the APC.”

As expected, Bashir’s remarks drew mixed reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments section to share thoughts.

While some persons applauded the large attendance of APC supporters at the rally, others, however, argued that the crowd was rented from neighboring states.

