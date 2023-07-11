Reactions trail after Uzodinma was pictured with Arthur Eze as SE finds solution to insecurity

The executive governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, was spotted alongside prominent Igbo billionaire Arthur Eze during a meeting of Southeast Asian stakeholders to discuss security concerns in the region. Arthur Eze, a renowned business magnate and philanthropist, holds a respected position as an elder statesman in Igbo land. It is worth noting that insecurity remains one of the significant challenges faced by the people of Nigeria’s southeast geopolitical zone.

source: Facebook

Governor Hope Uzodinma took to his verified Facebook page to share an update on the meeting. He stated, “During the meeting of South East stakeholders, which included representatives from Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, governors, members of the National Assembly, speakers of state Houses of Assembly, and other notable leaders from the South East region, we extensively discussed the prevailing security challenges in our region.”

As the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), Uzodinma highlighted the measures being considered by the governors to address insecurity. One of these measures includes a planned high-powered delegation to meet with the President. He expressed optimism that, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the necessary interventions would be provided to put an end to the scourge. Uzodinma acknowledged the prior efforts of the federal government while looking forward to further support from the central leadership.

Governor Hope Uzodinma’s recent Facebook post generated significant attention from his supporters and numerous followers on the social media platform. The update provided insights into the discussions held among Southeast Asian stakeholders and their commitment to addressing security challenges in the region.

Please note that the information presented here is based on the post made by Governor Hope Uzodinma on his verified Facebook page and reflects the reactions and interest it received.

Deradeen123 (

)