Reactions trail after Tribunal rules that Obi failed to provide proof of electoral irregularities

According to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have failed to substantiate their claims of electoral irregularities during the presidential election that took place on February 25, 2023.

The tribunal’s findings, as reported by Channels Television on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, revealed that the Labour Party and Peter Obi alleged fake election results, but they did not specify the affected polling units in their claims.The tribunal determined that the Labour Party and Peter Obi were unable to pinpoint the specific polling units that were allegedly affected by their allegations of overvoting and rigging in their petition.

The panel emphasized the need for including all relevant facts and details in a legal pleading and noted that the current petition lacked efforts to prove specific allegations or provide particulars of complaints.

In accordance with the statute, the tribunal made it clear that petitioners alleging irregularities in specific polling units must present evidence of those abnormalities in order to have their petition granted. The tribunal found that the Labour Party and Peter Obi falsely claimed that elections did not occur in several voting units without providing any concrete evidence regarding those specific polling units.

The panel remarked that “it was only in one instance that figures were given of alleged suppressed votes, and we all know that elections are about figures.”

The verdict from the tribunal has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of the opposition Labour Party are understandably disappointed by the decision, while members of the ruling party, the APC, have celebrated the outcome.

