Reactions Trail After Tinubu Added Keyamo’s Name To List Of Ministerial Nominees Sent To Senate

Festus Keyamo’s name has been added to the list of ministerial nominations by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of Nigeria.

Recall that the second group of ministerial nominees were previously forwarded to the upper house of the national assembly by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress. The second list was sent to the red chamber of the national legislature by Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Bello Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, Adegboyega Oyetola, a recent past governor of Osun State, Gaidam, a former governor of Plateau State, and many others are among the nominees for ministerial positions that were sent to the upper house of the national assembly.

Festus Keyamo, a new name added to the list, was the spokesperson for the disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. During the term of former President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a minister of state for labor and productivity.

Maryam Shetty’s nomination as a ministerial nominee has been withdrawn, and Mairiga Mahmud has been nominated in its place, according to NTA on its verified Twitter page. Festus Keyamo is also added by the President as a ministry nominee.

Many Nigerians on the social media site have responded to the most recent post from NTA on its verified Twitter page.

Check out how Nigerians reacted below.

