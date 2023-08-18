NEWS

Reactions trail after Shehu Sani says he wants to know how Lagos And Kano will share their palliatives

Former Kaduna lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Shehu Sani, shared his thoughts after the government revealed that they would give each of the 36 states and the federal capital territory N5 billion. This news, which was announced on Thursday, has caused a lot of people to talk about it on social media.

Just a few weeks ago, the federal government said that they were going to give some money to Nigerians to help reduce the impact of not having fuel subsidies anymore. Now, the government has actually given each state N5 billion to help people deal with the higher prices of things after the fuel subsidies were removed.

In response to this, Shehu Sani, the ex-lawmaker from Kaduna, said he’s curious to find out how Kano and Lagos will split this money between them.

