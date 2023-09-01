Reactions Trail After Peter Obi’s Lawyer Said That Court Didn’t Declare Ken Pela Gov Of Delta State

One of the legal representatives for the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Michaelson Hon Esq, revealed that the governorship election petition court did not declare the Labour Party’s candidate for the governorship election in Delta state, Ken Pela, as the winner of the March 18 election.

This information was shared in a post on the lawyer’s verified Twitter page on Thursday. The statement comes after the court issued its final judgment in the case involving Ken Pela, the Labour Party governorship candidate, and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the PDP candidate had won the governorship election in Delta state, Ken Pela had taken his case to court, challenging the PDP candidate’s victory. However, the court’s verdict was recently delivered, and it did not declare Ken Pela as the winner of the election.

The lawyer representing the Labour Party, in his tweet, clarified that the court’s judgment did not result in Ken Pela being declared the winner of the election.

HealthTourist (

)