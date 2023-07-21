Reactions trail after FFK says Nigeria will not bow for western countries under Tinubu’s government

A recent social media post by Femi Fani-Kayode, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Ation, has sparked reactions.

In his tweet, which was published on his verified Twitter account on Thursday, July 20, Fani-Kayode expressed his confidence in the leadership of Tinubu. He emphasized that Tinubu’s administration would not succumb to the pressures and whims of foreign nations, particularly those from the Western countries.

As a key figure in the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the run-up to the general elections, Fani-Kayode asserted that Nigerians worldwide can now be assured that they will no longer face disdain from their host countries under Tinubu’s leadership.The former ation minister commended Tinubu as a new breed of African leader who will not bow down to his Western counterparts, known for harboring a sense of superiority towards African nations.

Fani-Kayode’s social media post has garnered significant attention, with many reacting to his expressions of confidence in Tinubu’s ability to assert Nigeria’s sovereignty and ensure respectful treatment from foreign countries. The tweet highlights the anticipation that, under Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians will be free from being marginalized or looked down upon by their host nations.

The statement portrays Tinubu as a leader who stands firm in the face of external pressures and refuses to compromise Nigeria’s interests to foreign powers. It also suggests that Tinubu’s leadership style represents a break from the past, where African leaders may have been perceived as subservient to the West’s perceived superiority complex. Fani-Kayode’s message seems to resonate with those who view Tinubu as a leader capable of instilling a sense of national pride and dignity among Nigerians, regardless of their location in the world.

By expressing such confidence in Tinubu’s administration, Fani-Kayode appears to be positioning the APC leader as a figure who can restore Nigeria’s standing on the global stage and foster stronger relationships with other nations on equal terms.

Given the prominence of both Fani-Kayode and Tinubu within the APC and Nigerian politics, this social media post has ignited discussions and speculation about the future direction of the party and the potential impact of Tinubu’s leadership on Nigeria’s foreign relations.

As Nigerians await further developments in the political landscape, Fani-Kayode’s statement has added another layer of interest and scrutiny to Tinubu’s potential presidential bid and the unfolding dynamics within the APC.

