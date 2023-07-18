Reactions Trail After Akpabio Was Pictured Together With PDP Chieftain, Natasha Akpoti In Abuja

The Incumbent Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was captured in a photograph alongside Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, and her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan of Warri. The meeting took place at the Uduaghan’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja, and it was to celebrate the first birthday of their son, Prince Reign-Emmanuel. This was reported by the Nigerian Tribune paper on their official Facebook page.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, who previously served as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, emerged victorious in the Senate President election, defeating the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, a few weeks before the meeting.

Accompanied by eight other members of the 10th Senate, Senator Akpabio attended the birthday celebration and joined in the festivities with the royal family. During the event, prayers were offered, seeking God’s protection and wisdom for the young celebrant, Prince Reign.

In his remarks, Senator Akpabio conveyed his well-wishes, expressing hope that Prince Reign would grow to be a shining figure in his generation. Additionally, he extended prayers for God’s grace in times of need and for peace to prevail both in the Uduaghan’s household and in the country as a whole.

The news of this visit by Senator Akpabio and other senators to the Uduaghan family’s residence sparked significant reactions from numerous Nigerians on social media platforms, particularly on the Nigerian Tribune paper’s official Facebook page.

The sight of prominent political figures coming together to celebrate a joyous occasion garnered attention and commentary from citizens who shared their thoughts on the meeting and its potential implications for the political landscape.

As the photograph circulated and people reacted to the event, it highlighted the ongoing interest and scrutiny surrounding political figures’ interactions, particularly during election seasons, where alliances and associations are closely observed and analyzed by the public.

HealthTourist (

)