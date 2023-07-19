Reactions Trail Abia Gov’s Message To Peter Obi On His 62nd Birthday

The new gov of Abia State, Alex Otti has joined millions of people across the world to wish the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi on his 62nd birthday

As the former governor of Anambra state celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, July 19th, loads of messages have been trooping in from within and outside the country

Recall that the labour party presidential aspirant, In a tweet that he made a few days ago, stated that he won’t be celebrating his birthday due to the current situation of things in the country

He went ahead to advise those who wish to celebrate him to extend a hand of giving to the less privileged

Alex Otti, in a message composed for Peter obi, wished him an indelible birthday celebration. He wished him success in all his endeavors

Kindly read his post wishing Peter Obi a happy birthday below

