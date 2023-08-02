Reactions To Video Of Tinubu Saying No Matter How Long People Protest He Will Remove Fuel Subsidy

A video where President Bola Tinubu stated that no matter how long people protest, he will remove fuel subsidy has resurfaced online and it has been generating reactions

It is public knowledge that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Wednesday, staged a protest over the removal of fuel subsidy

In the said video which was shared by a Twitter user, Ayekootu, Tinubu who was by then the candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election made it clear that his government would not subsidize fuel while addressing a group of people, and his speech was met with applause. He said, “No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove fuel subsidy. That is the truth”. Some people who have reacted to the video commended Tinubu for keeping to his word and prayed for him. See how people have been reacting to the video below

