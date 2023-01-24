Reactions to photos of Peter Obi addressing his campaign team that have surfaced Online.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular social media blog, called Peter Obi the Rock movement has recently uploaded a few photos on its official Facebook page that has got many fans and supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate Peter Obi, talking. In the photos, Peter Obi was seen addressing his campaign team in a meeting as discussed political related matters.

They also accompanied the photos with a write up as they said, “#PeterObi Meets With His Campaign Media Team. In a meeting with my campaign media team. We will continue to work and strategize to get Nigeria working again. -PO”

Many people who saw this were amazed by what they saw as they reacted positively to the post, commending Peter Obi on his works, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Peter Obi has been making waves on social media ever since he became the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

