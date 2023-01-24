Reactions to photos of Peter Obi addressing his campaign team that have surfaced on the internet

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many of Peter Obi’s fans and supporters are talking about some recent photos that a well-known social media blog called Peter Obi the Rock movement recently posted on its official Facebook page. Peter Obi is the presidential candidate for the Labour Party. In the pictures, Peter Obi could be seen speaking to his campaign staff during a meeting when they were discussing politics.

Additionally, they included a write-up with the photos, stating, “#PeterObi meets with the media team for his campaign. with my campaign’s media staff during a meeting. To get Nigeria back to work, we’ll keep working and planning. -PO”

Many viewers were astounded by what they saw and responded favorably to the post, praising Peter Obi’s accomplishments, while others shared their thoughts and ideas on what they had seen.

Since becoming the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been making waves on social media, as evidenced by the daily growth in his fan base.

