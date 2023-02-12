NEWS

Reactions To Photo Of LP Kano Gov Candidate, Deputy, And Chairman LP PCC With Bola Tinubu

In a photo which has surfaced online, the Kano state Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Engr. B. I. Bashir, alongside his Deputy, Dr. A. Abdullah, and Chairman of the Labour party Presidential campaign Council, AIG retired, M. H. Zarewa, was seen with the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, as they held a meeting together today. The reason of the meeting as of the time of writing this article is not yet known.

Some Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter obi, has taken to their twitter handle to react to the photos. Reacting to it a twitter user with the handle name ‘Winny’ commented, “No worries. Those that will vote PO cannot be bought with money”.

Another twitter user commented, “They have no electoral value. They just want to cash out from the APC”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;What do you have to say about this?

