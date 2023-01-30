NEWS

Reactions to Governor Sule’s attack at Peter Obi’s Northern campaign.

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Reactions have begun following remarks made by Nassarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, in which he took a dig at Labour Party flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi regarding his northern campaign, as presidential candidates continue to traverse the country’s political landscape.

Sule, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and gave an interview to THISDAY, described Obi as a social media candidate who does not have any kind of popularity in the northern part of the country. Because the majority of the former Anambra governor’s supporters appear to be on social media rather than in person, he claims that the APC’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unaffected by the former governor’s presidential campaign.

He stated, “I have no objection to Peter Obi’s movement, which is a social media movement.” Some of us are not social media savvy. We are residents. Peter Obi, who is the same, would be a good example. Did he receive the same reception when he arrived in Lafia as he did on social media? No.”

Nigerians have flocked to the comments sections to express their opinions in response to Sule’s remarks, as anticipated.

While some people said that the APC didn’t pay enough attention to the real situation, others said that Governor Sule’s claims about the Obedient Movement were no longer accurate.

