Reactions Tinubu Dumps Maryam Shetty For Festus Keyamo In The Ministerial Nomination List

According to reports, it is claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has edited his ministerial nomination list that was submitted National Assembly for screening as he replaces Kano ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty with the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

According to SaharaReporters, it is also claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu added Dr. Maigari Mahmud to the Ministerial nomination list.

The changes in the nomination list were revealed on Friday as the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read out a letter sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the senate plenary session.

Also recall, that on Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent 19 new names in his second list of ministers to the National Assembly for screening.

According to reporters from SaharaReporters, it is claimed that the Red Chamber has already screened 25 ministerial nominees in the first batch.

