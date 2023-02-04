Reactions have begun trailing on a post made by Obi as Pa Adebanjo was seen in his campaign rally

NEWS

As presidential campaigns continue to hit the nooks and corners of Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun to trail a social media post made by Labour Party (LP) flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi shortly after his just concluded rally in Ogun.

For those who are unaware, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, together with other Labour Party bigwigs, to organize his campaign in the state.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle after the event, the former Anambra Governor disclosed that the rally in Abeokuta was not only spectacular, but that the occasion was further brightened by the presence of elder Yoruba statesman and leader of the Afenifere socio-political organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He wrote: “The Ogun State rally was simply incredible, and it was it was further buoyed by the presence of Pa Adebanjo. We will be eternally grateful.”

As usual, Obi’s tweet generated a flurry of responses from Nigerians, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some people thanked the Afenifere leader for his unwavering support for a shift of power to the Southeast region of the country, others, however, described the Labour Party outing in Ogun to be very poor.

