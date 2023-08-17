Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers – Senator Sani says

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the Ministers that will work with President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known, stating that, he had read where some people think that the list favoured the region of Mr President.

“Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers. I have read where some people think that the list favoured the South West.” Said, Senator Sani.

Meanwhile, concerning the region of the country the list favoured, Senator Sani said he didn’t think it favoured South West more than others.

According to the former federal lawmaker, the list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari, the immediate past Nigeria’s President.

Sani added that, the issue with the list is more about the peg and the hole, and not crude nepotism.

