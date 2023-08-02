Reactions as Zubby Michael is spotted with Oluebube in new video

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Zubby Michael took to social media to share a lovely video of himself alongside his colleagues, Oluebube Obio.

The talented actor shared the video clips of the moment he gave Oluebube a life with his motorcycle on his Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 1st day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Zubby got on his motorcycle alongside Oluebube and zoomed off, it’s absolutely amazing seeing the two Nollywood stars together. Although it seems like they are on a movie set, it will be absolutely amazing seeing both Zubby and Oluebube in the same movie once again.

Zubby Michael is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Movie Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

Zubby Michael have starred in numerous movies ever since he emerged some of which are: Omo Ghetto, The Saga, Brotherhood, My Village People, Passport, Ponzi, The Wildflower, Anambra Boys, Wedding In Nigeria, Circle Of Fire, Pretty Liars, My Story, The Stolen Fruit, The Promise, A Cry For Justice, My Family, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

