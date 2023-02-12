Reactions As Yusuf Datti Was Spotted With Governor Sanwo Olu At A Polo Club In Lagos

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed has got lots of social media users reacting after he met with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu.

Recall that Yusuf Datti and Peter Obi stormed Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State on Saturday for the Labour Party Campaign rally where they spoke on their candidacy and plans for Lagos and Nigeria if they’re elected into government.

However, photos shared by Jubril A. Gawat, a Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Lagos shows the moment Yusuf Datti met and exchanged a pleasant greeting with Governor Sanwo Olu as they seemingly bumbed into each other at a Polo Club in Lagos. In the photos, they could be seen sharing a handshake with a smile.

The photos has stirred lots of reactions as some applauded them for practicing politics without bitterness.

See photos below

See people’s reactions

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Yusuf #Datti #Spotted #Governor #Sanwo #Olu #Polo #Club #LagosReactions As Yusuf Datti Was Spotted With Governor Sanwo Olu At A Polo Club In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-12 06:54:07