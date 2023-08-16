Reactions As Yoruba Elders Laments Economic Hardship On Nigerians Under Tinubu’s Administration

There have been several reactions after Some Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders YCE, lamented the Economic Hardship on Nigerians under the present administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The yoruba group in a statement that was released after they held an emergency meeting lamented the hike in price of goods and services since Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into power

According to a statement released by the secretary general of the group, Chief Oladipo Oyewola, it was stated that the suffering of the people is getting deeper

The statement says that People can no longer cater for themselves owing to the removal of the fuel subsidy

According to VANGUARD, The Yoruba elders however, called on the president to look for a lasting solution that will cushion the effect of the subsidy removal

After the report surfaced online, there have been some reactions from some Nigerians

Source: VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

