Reactions As Yemi Osinbajo & His Wife, Dolapo Attend A Thanksgiving Service In Their Honour

The immediate past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reacted as he and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo attends a church thanksgiving service in their honour.

Yemi Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria between 2015 and 2023. He handed over to his successor, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on the 29th of May, 2023.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo said; “Reflecting on eight years of faithful service, attending the RCCG Olive Tree Church Thanksgiving Service in our honor. God’s grace has guided us, and we are grateful for the abundant blessings that have unfolded along the way.”

The recent post by Yemi Osinbajo on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

