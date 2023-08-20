Reactions as Women’s World Cup Handle shares Photos of Iniesta and Carmona side by side.

Spain women national team defeated the Lionesses of England 1-0 in the finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday to win its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title, courtesy of a first half strike from its captain, Olga Carmona.

After helping Spain women win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, FIFA Women’s World Cup has taken to social media to share photos of Olga Carmona FIFA Women’s World Cup winner against England and Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup winner against Netherlands, side by side.

You will recall that former Spanish midfielder, Andres Iniesta scored the only goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherlands.

Sharing photos of Iniesta and Carmona FIFA World Cup winner side by side, FIFA Women’s World posted on Facebook: “Olga Carmona 🤝 Andres Iniesta. ICONIC”

This Facebook post from FIFA Women’s World Cup has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called them heroes of Spain, while some have called it the same energy.

