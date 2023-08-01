Reactions as Wizkid and Jada P’s second son, AJ turns a year older

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Wizkid’s Manager and Third baby mama, Jada Pollock took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of their second son, AJ.

Jada shared the photos on her Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 31st day of July, 2023 to mark her son’s 1st birthday Anniversary and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Happiest first Birthday AJ, You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that few months ago, Jada publicly came out to announce that she and Wizkid have welcomed their second son together, although she didn’t officially pen down a note to make the announcement, she shared shared photos of her newly born baby and that was enough to pass the message.

In the above photo, you can clearly see how AJ is gradually becoming a man and it’s something his parents must be proud of. Wizkid and Jada Pollock have been together for quite sometime now and their relationship is admired by a lot of people considering how they are able to balance their love life with the business side of things, it’s absolutely amazing.

The two love birds welcomed their first child and son, Zion Ayo Balogun in 2017 before welcoming their second child, AJ last year. Their love seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by and their not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)