Reactions As Witness Admits That There Can’t Be A Conviction Without A Charge, Arraignment & Defence

Tinubu, Shettima, and APC, after presenting just one witness at the presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday, closed their case

The witness, senator Opeyemi Bamidele was presented in a petition that was filed by the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, under cross examination by one of the lawyers representing Tinubu and APC, Fagbemi, SAN, affirmed that the current president was not charged with any criminal offense by any American court

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, during the cross examination, also affirmed that there can’t be a conviction Without a charge, arraignment and a defence

The legal representatives of the the respondents in the petition proceeded to close their case after tendering several documents

See part of the screenshot that was taken from PUNCH below

