Reactions As Witness Admits That There Can’t Be A Conviction Without A Charge, Arraignment & Defence.

Reactions as the witness states that a conviction is impossible without a charge, an arrest, and a defense

On Wednesday, Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC completed their case at the presidential election petition tribunal after calling just one witness.

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president of Nigeria, presented the witness, senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a petition.

Under questioning from Tinubu and APC’s attorney Fagbemi, SAN, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele claimed that the current president had never been charged with a crime by an American court.

During the cross-examination, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele also insisted that there cannot be a conviction. without a complaint, arraignment, or defense

After submitting many papers, the attorneys for the petition’s respondents moved forward with closing their case.

