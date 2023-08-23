Reactions As Wike Assumes Office In Multi-Million Naira SUV Labelled FCT-01

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has on Tuesday arrived at his office in a multi-million naira SUV car with a plate number captioned “FCT-01”. The former River State governor’s choice of car for his first day as minister generated massive reactions from many Nigerians.

Wike, who was sworn in as minister of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday,

arrived at the FCTA around 1:20 pm in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01′

According to Punch paper, a search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115.

As the photos of Wike arriving in the said car emerged online, many have been talking about it.

Bright Chindah wrote; “Late. Gen. Sani Abacha is a Saint compared to some Nigerian political office holders and appointees of today”

NC Christ wrote: “I remember the Days of His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi, a good Nigerian politician and a former Governor. We don’t learn from History”

AY Deeni wrote: “Nyesom Wike makes a lot of noise but not for nothing. He delivers as big as the noise he makes. Wike’s drama may be rough but his delivery is never in doubt. Hail the big MAYOR of the FCT”

