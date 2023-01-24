Reactions As Video Shows Dino Melaye Jokingly Collapsing On Stage At The PDP Rally In Delta State

It’s no news that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his vice, Okowa stormed Delta State for the PDP campaign rally.

A video that shows Dino Melaye, a spokesman of the PDP collapsing on stage during the rally in Delta State has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, the music crew could be heard singing “Emilokan” a song about the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu that went viral some months ago on social media. As the song was playing, Dino Melaye danced to the music by collapsing on stage. As he collapses on stage, Okowa along with some other dignitaries of the PDP could also be seen laughing.

The video was welcomed by mixed reactions as it was shared by Dino Melaye on Instagram. Most people who reacted shared controversial opinions in the comment section.

