Reactions As Video Shows Crowd Chanting Obi At Tinubu’s Rally In Owerri

A video which shows crowd chanting the name of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate during the APC’s campaign rally in Owerri is causing dozens of mixed reactions on social media. Recall that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima stormed Imo State for the APC campaign rally. President Muhammadu Buhari was also among the dignitaries that attended the event.

In the video which is currently making rounds on social media, a group of people reportedly from the rally could be heard chanting “Obi” as they grace the streets.

A lady who happens to be recording the incident could be heard saying;

“This is Tinubu’s rally in Owerri! As they are doing their rally people are shouting Obi… They’re shouting Peter Obi in Tinubu’s rally in Owerri.

The video has however stirred dozens of mixed reactions after it was shared on Twitter, see people’s reactions.

