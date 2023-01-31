This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Video Shows Akwa Residents Destroying APC Materials After Their Rally On Monday.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding their Presidential campaign rallies in different places in the country.

Recently, according to information gathered from a reliable source, the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, held their Presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State on Monday at the largest stadium in Uyo and one of the largest in Nigeria.

However, a few hours ago, a video of the aftermath of the APC Presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom has showed the moment some angry residents of Akwa Ibom State were seen destroying campaign materials of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The rally was attended by many people who were addressed by the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and members of the APC campaign team. Unfortunately, some residents stormed the venue of the APC rally and started destroying campaign materials, boards, and other valuable items.

This particular video has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts. The majority was of the view that it was wrong for the residents of Akwa Ibom to act in such manner, adding that there are better ways of showing their rage.

See reactions from Nigerians (Screenshot)….

You can watch the video below….

https://twitter.com/omoelerinjare/status/1620197300349071362?t=9nUsBxLA5q1_8gQbjAslPA&s=19

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Video #Shows #Akwa #Residents #Destroying #APC #Materials #Rally #MondayReactions As Video Shows Akwa Residents Destroying APC Materials After Their Rally On Monday. Publish on 2023-01-31 15:32:46