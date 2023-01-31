Reactions As Video Shows Akwa Ibom Residents Destroying APC Materials After Their Rally On Monday

A video which shows some ‘angry’ residents of Akwa Ibom State destroying campaign materials of the APC has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu along with his vice, Kashim Shettima had their campaign rally at Akwa Ibom State on Monday at the largest stadium in Uyo and one of the largest in Nigeria.

The rally was attended by thousands of residents who were addressed by Tinubu and members of the APC campaign team. However, some residents stormed the stadium after an eventful rally, destroying campaign materials, boards and items belonging to the APC. In the video, they could be seen speaking their local dialect as they destroy placards belonging to the APC and other materials.

The video has stirred mixed reactions as people came up with controversial opinion regarding the incident.

