Reactions As Video Showing Mammoth Crowd Receiving Obi In Anambra On A Monday Surfaces

With less than 72 hours to what many political observers have predicted will be the most keenly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi took his campaign to his home state of Anambra on a Monday.

In a video shared by Labour Party Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Dele Farotimi, Obi’s campaign trail arrived at Awka, the Anambra State capital on Monday, February 20, 2023, amid cheers from a mammoth crowd of supporters in the state. In the footage, the former Anambra governor’s motorcade was seen slowly making its way through the crowd of chanting residents on the street.

As expected, the video sparked mixed reactions online as Nigerians took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons commended the Labour Party candidate for answering his critics who dared him to carry out a campaign in Anambra on a Monday, others, however, questioned the veracity of the video.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

