Reactions As Video Showing Dino Melaye Tearing Tinubu’s Posters From Campaign Vehicles Surfaces

As the race for the presidency continues to heat Nigeria’s political space ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye tore campaign posters belonging to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the videos, which were shared on Melaye’s verified Facebook page a few hours ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman was seen tearing posters bearing the faces of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima from campaign vehicles while being cheered by party members and supporters.

In another video, Melaye and his followers are also seen setting fire to campaign dresses belonging to the APC. According to the former lawmaker, the campaign vehicles and clothes belong to persons in the North who recently dumped the APC for the PDP.

Quite interestingly, the videos have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online who trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons applauded the PDP chieftain for his efforts in ensuring that his party wins the forthcoming elections, others, however, accused him of breaching the recently-signed Peace Accord which insists that all parties shy away from hate-filled campaigns against opposition camps and focus on the real issues.

SOURCE: FACEBOOK.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

