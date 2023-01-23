Reactions As Video Reveals Stadium Overview As PDP Sets To Hold Mega Rally In Okowa’s Delta State
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to hold another rally in one of the South-South states on Tuesday
The Rally will be held in the home state of the governor and vice presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa
Going by comments and reactions from social media users most especially the supporters of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, the rally is expected to be the biggest in the south South region
However, video from the venue where the rally is expected to be staged has surfaced
The overall appearance, designs, and set-Up in the venue have been revealed and have got many people talking
The rally is expected to go down in one of the biggest stadiums in the state
Delta is colorful and ready for tomorrow.
Join us!#PDPMegaRallyInDelta! #RecoverNigeria #AtikuOkowa2023 pic.twitter.com/NrUZbfef1h
— 🕊 (@abangdove) January 23, 2023
