Reactions as video of whites spraying white bride dollars at her wedding, surfaced online.

Nigerians and social media users has being left buzzing after seeing a recent video of a some whites spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding.

According to the video shared Twitter, the white bride was spotted dancing and visibly happy as her fellow whites were spraying her with loads of American dollar.

The whites, who were spraying the white bride with dollars, were seen dancing in their traditional yoruba attires.

Sharing a short video of the whites spraying the white bride with dollars at her wedding recently, Dami Adenuga tweeted: “For the culture”

This tweet from Dami Adenuga sharing video of some whites, spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called those whites, Nigerian children, while some have claimed that white really love African culture.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)