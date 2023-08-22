NEWS

Reactions as video of whites spraying white bride dollars at her wedding, surfaced online.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Nigerians and social media users has being left buzzing after seeing a recent video of a some whites spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding.

According to the video shared Twitter, the white bride was spotted dancing and visibly happy as her fellow whites were spraying her with loads of American dollar.

The whites, who were spraying the white bride with dollars, were seen dancing in their traditional yoruba attires.

Sharing a short video of the whites spraying the white bride with dollars at her wedding recently, Dami Adenuga tweeted: “For the culture”

This tweet from Dami Adenuga sharing video of some whites, spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called those whites, Nigerian children, while some have claimed that white really love African culture.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Adeleke: I’m teaching opposition in Osun how to play politics, state belongs to all

9 mins ago

Here Are Some Nice Native Outfits For Men Who Want To Look Good

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Niger over military coup, BAT Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics

22 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Abubakar, Ribadu;I’m Here To Deliver—Tunji Ojo

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Reactions as video of whites spraying white bride dollars at her wedding, surfaced online.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Nigerians and social media users has being left buzzing after seeing a recent video of a some whites spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding.

According to the video shared Twitter, the white bride was spotted dancing and visibly happy as her fellow whites were spraying her with loads of American dollar.

The whites, who were spraying the white bride with dollars, were seen dancing in their traditional yoruba attires.

Sharing a short video of the whites spraying the white bride with dollars at her wedding recently, Dami Adenuga tweeted: “For the culture”

This tweet from Dami Adenuga sharing video of some whites, spraying a white bride with dollars at her wedding has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called those whites, Nigerian children, while some have claimed that white really love African culture.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Crisis: Tinubu in a Meeting With Abubakar, Touray, Ribadu

33 mins ago

Imo Rally: Reactions As Peter Obi Arrives Imo State Ahead Of Campaign Flag Off

45 mins ago

Different Materials That Can Be Used To Design Bou-bou Gowns

47 mins ago

BBN: I Feel Like A Married Woman – Angel Tells Soma As They Eat Noodles Together

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button