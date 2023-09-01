Reactions As Uzoukwu Shares Judgment Of Malawian Court In 2020 That Nullified Presidential Election

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Livy Uzoukwu has shared the judgement made by the Malawian Supreme Court affirming the Hight Court’s judgement that nullified the country’s presidential election in 2020

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria took to his official Twitter page on Friday to share the statement made by the court

His statement is coming as many Nigerians are anticipating the final judgement from the presidential election petition court

Recall that Livy Uzoukwu, SAN and his team members representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, adopted their final written address at the court a few days ago

In the post that he shared on his page, the Malawian Supreme Court stated that it might become compelling that the society must be protected from what might be a semblance of an election while trying to protect the sanctity of an election

