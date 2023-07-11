Reactions As Uzodimma Was Pictured With Billionaire, Arthur Eze As S/E Finds Solution To Insecurity

The executive Governor of Imo y, Hope Uzodimma has been pictured together with popular Igbo billionaire, Arthur Eze as South East stakeholders held meeting to find solutions to security challenges in the region.

Arthur Eze, a business mogul and philanthropist is one of the most respected and revered elder statesmen in Igboland.

Recall that insecurity is one of the major challenges facing the people of the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, in a post on his verified Facebook page yesterday said; “At a meeting of the South East Stakeholders, where in Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Governors, Members of National Assembly, Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly and other notable South East leaders were in attendance, we x-rayed the prevailing security challenges in our region.”

The outspoken All Progressives Congress Governor added; “As the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), I communicated measures being considered by the Governors in tackling the insecurity, one of which is the planned high-powered delegation to the President. While we acknowledge the efforts of the Federal Government in the past, we are optimistic that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will receive adequate interventions necessary to nip the menace in the bud.”

