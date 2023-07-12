NEWS

Reactions As Tyson Fury Announces Fight With Cameroonian Ex- UFC Star Turned Boxer, Francis Ngannou

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read

British Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury has sparked reactions from many people as he finally announced a fight with former Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Heavyweight Champion turned boxer, Francis Ngannou.

The British professional boxer made this known on his social media page, sharing the poster of the fight, which is meant to take place in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He wrote, “The Baddest Man On The Planet. What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world @Francisngannou”.

However, many people have been expressing their feelings about the bout, with many disappointed with Tyson, accusing him of avoiding the fight they really wanted. Some even asked him to vacate the WBC belt he is holding if he could not fight an established boxer.Tyson Fury, who currently holds the WBC Heavyweight title, since 2020, has been expected to fight Ukrainian boxer, and IBO, IBF, WBO titles holder, Oleksandr Usyk, but the two were unable to agree to a term to make the fight happen.

Francis Ngannou was a mixed martial artist, who was signed to the UFC, but recently joined the Professional Fighters League to become a boxer, and is set to fight one of the best Heavyweight boxers in the world.

Entgists (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Subsidy: Gov. Fubara Flag-Off Free Transport Scheme In Rivers

12 seconds ago

“INEC no longer have the ability to make us believe anything they tell us – Segun Sowunmi

7 mins ago

INEC Said They’re Not Constrained To Observe What The BVAS Is; They’re Arguing Against It—Osuntokun

9 mins ago

Spanish Coastguard Rescues Two Nigerian Migrants From Ship’s Rudder

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button