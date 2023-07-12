Reactions As Tyson Fury Announces Fight With Cameroonian Ex- UFC Star Turned Boxer, Francis Ngannou

British Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury has sparked reactions from many people as he finally announced a fight with former Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Heavyweight Champion turned boxer, Francis Ngannou.

The British professional boxer made this known on his social media page, sharing the poster of the fight, which is meant to take place in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He wrote, “The Baddest Man On The Planet. What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world @Francisngannou”.

However, many people have been expressing their feelings about the bout, with many disappointed with Tyson, accusing him of avoiding the fight they really wanted. Some even asked him to vacate the WBC belt he is holding if he could not fight an established boxer. Tyson Fury, who currently holds the WBC Heavyweight title, since 2020, has been expected to fight Ukrainian boxer, and IBO, IBF, WBO titles holder, Oleksandr Usyk, but the two were unable to agree to a term to make the fight happen.

Francis Ngannou was a mixed martial artist, who was signed to the UFC, but recently joined the Professional Fighters League to become a boxer, and is set to fight one of the best Heavyweight boxers in the world.

