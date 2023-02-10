Reactions As Toyin Abraham Comes Out As Tinubu Supporter, Says People’s Choice Should Not Be Bullied

Prominent Nigerians online and those who participated in the election just a few days ago are stepping out to publicly support their favourite presidential candidate as the much-anticipated February presidential election to choose Nigeria’s next leader approaches.

Only today, well-known Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu Abraham took to Twitter to declare her support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, who was just yesterday seen hosting some Nigerian artists. She did this after posting a photo of herself online with the caption “Asiwaju’s Baby” and going on to explain that individuals shouldn’t be bullied for their decisions.

Take a look at the screenshot and picture below.

Reactions have followed the actress’ post after she shared this, with some arguing that nobody is being bullied and that everyone just has a favored candidate.

Read the reactions below:

According Olowo Aiye: Why do Obidient take it personally when there’s a random tweet about bullying or voting someone with track record? So they have conscience after all.

