Reactions As Tonto Dikeh shares New Video Says She Is God’s Radical Baby

There have been diverse reactions on social media after popular Nigerian media personality and actress turned politician, Tonto Charity Dikeh better known as Tontolet shared adorable new video, says she is God’s radical baby.

Tonto Dikeh took to her verified instagram page to share adorable video of herself vibing to a popular song known as Terminator, she shared the video all glammed up, dancing and smiling as she captioned the video with I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be, I could never be Jesus even if I tried.

Tonto Dikeh also added that she is just a girl growing and glowing, Happy living and God’s radical baby. After Tonto Dikeh posted the adorable photo, her fans have gathered to fish over her and express what they feel about the photo. What are your thoughts on this video? Drop what you think about the video Tonto Dikeh posted below.

