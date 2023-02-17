Reactions As Tinubu’s Wife Reveals The Number Of Years It Took Her Husband To Contest For Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, the APC candidate for president, has said that her husband needed 20 years to raise political leaders and serve the nation before he decided to run for office. The statement was made by the three-term senator on Friday in Abuja at the “Pre-Election Strategic Meeting with Zonal, State and Local Government Women Leaders.” Her claim comes just 24 hours after she claimed to have begged Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of her husband’s running companion, for N2 million on Wednesday.

The Lagos senator, however, promised a group of female leaders and local government employees on Friday that a Tinubu-Shetimma presidency is their ticket to restoring the nation’s former glory. She stated: “Look, since 2003, my husband had not run for office. It will be 20 years this year. He didn’t just declare, “It’s my time,” after waking up. You cannot devote 20 years of your life to helping others succeed while also feeling entitled to your own position.”

Nevertheless, Facebook users have continued to respond to the news report that Punch papers posted on Friday evening in a variety of ways. Take a look at some of them below;

It is blatantly obvious that your husband Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s lifelong ambition to become president stems from a desperate desire to obtain the key to the country’s coffers rather than concern for the welfare of Nigerians. We Nigerians feel sorry for Asiwaju because he set out on a quest that would lead nowhere. His political puppets and retinue of lackeys, from whom he purchased the APC presidential ticket, will soon make him realize that Nigeria is not their newly acquired domain or kingdom.

A sellable presidential candidate is Asiwaju Tinubu. His prior accomplishments and impressive track record speak for itself. Asiwaju Tinubu is supported with pride by Nigerians and Nigerians abroad.

Did he spend those 20 years training puppets and slaves or independent leaders? Madame, Nigerian politics now transcend beyond avarice and self-interest. Let’s hold a fair and free election so that Nigeria can advance.

For a guy of his age, the position of power in Nigeria is not compensatory. Under Buhari, we have endured enough pain. Many individuals were given warnings about Buhari in 2015, but they disregarded them. Another error is coming, along with some old wine in a nice box. We cannot fall for these gimmicks once more. If you love your husband, tell him to take a break for a better Nigeria, please, Madam. We want a lively person who will always be available to hear us whine and grumble. We praise him for his contributions to our agony and for promoting criminals as politicians who continue to seek to maintain Nigeria’s misery out of selfish motives.

Source: Punch papers and Facebook

