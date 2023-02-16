This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Tinubu’s Wife, Remi Revealed That She Recently Begged Kashim Shettima’s Wife For N2m

Remi Tinubu, Lagos Senator and wife to the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of All Progresssive Congress (APC) party Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has come out to reveal that she recently begged Kashim Shettima’s wife for N2m. This recent news has garnered massive reactions from various social media users.

In a recent update by Sahara Reporters, Remi Tinubu during a town hall meeting with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday, said that she usually wonder when people say Tinubu is very rich and has the money of the world.

Speaking further, she revealed that she recently begged Shettima’s wife for N2m.

In her words, she said this:

“Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give. When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder, Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday”.

However, moments after Remi Tinubu’s assertion went viral on social media, it gathered mixed reactions

Take a look at how some people reacted to the news on social media.

Photo Credit: Twitter || Sahara Reporters

