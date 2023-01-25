Reactions As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Kashim Shettima Meets Former Governor Ayo Fayose (Photos)

Many Nigerians have begun to react as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima meets former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

Ayo Fayose is in the group of Nyesom Wike who are against the leadership of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

(Photo Credit – Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima Verified Twitter Page)

Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima said on his verified Twitter page, “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit. The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and may God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

(Photo Credit – Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima Verified Twitter Page)

The recent post by Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

News Source – Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima Verified Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Tinubus #Running #Mate #Kashim #Shettima #Meets #Governor #Ayo #Fayose #PhotosReactions As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Kashim Shettima Meets Former Governor Ayo Fayose (Photos) Publish on 2023-01-25 11:13:04