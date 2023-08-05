Reactions As Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination, Picks Festus Keyamo

Channels Television reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty for a ministerial position. In her place, the President forwarded the name of Dr. Mariya Mahmoud to the Senate for screening. He also forwarded afresh to the Senate, the name of the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as a ministerial nominee. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this latest development while reading out the President’s letter at Friday’s plenary session before the commencement of the fourth round of the screening exercise.

Shetty’s name was included in the second list containing 19 nominees after the first list which had 28 names.

But unsurprisingly, the reactions to the nomination of the erstwhile Chief Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Election Council, Keyamo, have overshadowed the withdrawal of Shetty’s name.

That is understandably so because Keyamo made many enemies from the opposition in the discharge of his duties as the spokesperson of the APC campaign team. He

Supporters of the opposition largely interpreted his attitude during the campaigns as a subtle attempt to ingratiate himself to Tinubu to secure a political appointment in the eventuality that he (Tinubu) won the election.

For that reason, they trolled him to no end when his name did not feature in the first and second lists of ministerial nominees.

Now, that he has been nominated, his supporters are having the last laugh as they troll those who had earlier trolled him.

Read some select reactions here:

Ifyafrica (

)