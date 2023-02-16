This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Tinubu Was Seen Raising His Staff During The National Anthem At The APC Rally In Rivers

Reactions have trailed a video of Ahmed Bola Tinubu raising his staff during the Nigerian national anthem at his presidential campaign rally in Rivers State on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, the campaign venue, with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and other party dignitaries at about 4 p.m., apologized to the party faithful and crowd of supporters, saying that it was neither their intention nor any fault of theirs for coming far behind schedule.

On the other hand, Tinubu expressed confidence that he would be elected President of Nigeria and urged Rivers residents to vote for him in the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

But the APC presidential candidate raised eyebrows when he elected to raise his staff instead of standing erect during the Nigerian national anthem at the closing stages of the campaign. As the event progressed, Tinubu was called to order by Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, before he decided to bring down his staff.

This action of his caused Nigerians to react on Twitter, where the video was shared. Some questioned if raising one’s staff is the new order during the national anthem, while others asked what Tinubu was thinking when engaging in such an act.

