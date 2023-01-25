Reactions As Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe At Ogun Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again suffered another gaffe at his rally in Ogun

The former governor of Lagos state stormed Ogun State on Wednesday in continuation of his presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

However, his visit to the state is coming after he visited Abia on Tuesday

The rally in Ogun had a mammoth crowd in attendance as representatives from the state all trooped out to rally support

However, a video currently circulating online has captured the moment the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate was addressing the crowd

While Addressing the crowd, he said he will use PVC to take power from them. Many have questioned the “them ” since it is his party that is currently at the helm of the affairs in the nation

He said while speaking in his native Yoruba language ” We will use PVC to take power from them. Even if they tell us that there is no fuel. Because they have been telling us fuel is scarce but we will trek “

If I tell u that this Man has lost all bolts & nuts in his brain you'll think am lying.

"We will use PVC to collect power from them" – Tinubu Me: From who again? Isn't the same APC they belong to is in power now?

